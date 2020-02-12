1  of  33
Amarillo Police sharing new information with hopes to solve 9 fatal hit and runs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is sharing new information, hoping to solve nine fatal hit and runs, with one of them dating back to 2006.

“It could be that littlest memory that you’re like, ‘this is nothing, it probably doesn’t matter,’ that leads us to the person that was involved in this case,” said APD Cpl. Jeb Hilton.

Cpl. Hilton said for the next couple of months the department is planning to share information on each fatal hit and run case.

“We’re going to try and release these around the anniversary of when the accidents happened, when the deaths happened,” said Cpl. Hilton.

Death’s like Gregory Sasueda’s in February 2011. Officials said the 31-year-old was walking in the area of 2300 Fritch Highway around 5:25 a.m. before he was fatally hit by a car.

“He got hit by a vehicle and was left for dead. We have no clue what vehicle it was. We don’t have anything more than a couple of pieces that we can’t say belong to a certain vehicle. This accident happened right down the street from a local bar,” said Cpl. Hilton.

With that information, police are hoping they can bring closure to Sasueda’s case and the other eight that have gone unsolved.

“A lot of times, the ones we see go unsolved are the ones happening in the early morning hours where there’s not as many people out. So all that we find is the victim of the deadly hit and run accident,” said Cpl. Hilton.

Cpl. Hilton told us no matter how slim the chances are in solving any of these cases, he is hoping one detail, big or small, can lead to justice.

“Don’t think any detail is too small. If you remember anything from any of these accidents, we would love to have that information,” said Cpl. Hilton.

