AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about a recent pair of search warrants conducted by police where police seized more than 13,000 alleged counterfeit items worth more than $16 million.

According to a news release from the department, a report was made to the Amarillo Police Department of alleged trademark counterfeiting being committed at a local business, which police identified as Chino’s. A joint investigation was then conducted with the Homeland Security Investigation’s Amarillo Field Office.

Two search warrants were conducted at Chino’s, along with a local storage property. Officials with the department said the search warrants were executed Monday and police seized more than 13,013 alleged counterfeit items, including brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Nike and Rolex. Police said that the alleged items were reported as worth more than $16 million.

Officials said in the documents that no arrest has been made and the case is still under investigation.