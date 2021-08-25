Amarillo Police see rise in homicides compared to previous years

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is seeing a rise in homicides and violent crimes.

Cpl. Jeb Hilton with the Amarillo Police Department said the city’s homicide average is 15-to-16 a year. So far in 2021, there have been 19 homicides.

“That really is an alarming number when you think about it, but it’s not a huge rise over what we’ve seen,” said Cpl. Hilton.

Below is a breakdown of the number of homicides the city has seen in the last 20 years.

2002-7

2003-17

2004-11

2005-10

2006-5

20017-19

2008-13

2009-10

2010-10

2011-10

2012-10

2013-10

2014-7

2015-7

2016-11

2017-16

2018-12

2019-16

2020-15

2021-19 so far

Homicides are not the only thing that is up. Cpl. Hilton said violent crimes are rising too.

“Our cases this year that involve violent crime have been up compared to last year,” said Cpl. Hilton. “We did think that we would see a lower case last year with everything being shut down and less people being out, and that was was kind of what we saw. This year, it just came back full force. We’re seeing a lot more than what we expected.”

Cpl. Hilton said this year’s homicides are all gun-related.

“That that’s not common. We usually see something, a knife or something other than that, when it comes to the violence that we’re seeing homicides with, but this year, they have all been related to gun violence,” said Cpl. Hilton.

He also said none of this year’s homicides were related to domestic violence.

So why is this happening? Cpl. Hilton said it is hard to say.

“We’re not sure what’s causing it, but we’re hoping that we can continue to look into the reasons that we’re seeing them here, the people that commit them, catching the people that commit them before they can commit another crime, and making sure that we’re doing what we can to keep those numbers as low as possible,” said Cpl. Hilton.