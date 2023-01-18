UPDATE: The Amarillo Police Department report that the woman from Clovis who was reported missing has been found safe by the Clovis Police Department.

Original Story

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is searching for a woman who was last seen driving east on I-40 from downtown Amarillo at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, officers were called about a missing woman at around 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 18.

Police she was last seen driving a white 1999 Ford Ranger pickup with a red camper on the bed.

She was supposed to be headed home to Clovis, New Mexico, but never arrived.

Police describe her as being 5’4″ tall and weighing 246 pounds. She has long salt-and-pepper hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.