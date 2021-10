AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department has asked for help locating a missing teen. Kenzie Barton, 16, was last seen on Sept. 30 in the 600 block of South Georgia Street, APD said.

Authorities said Barton was dropped off at school and left on her own accord. She is described as 5’4” tall, 125 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on where she might be, APD asked that you call them at 806-378-3038.