AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is looking for a man who has been missing since Nov. 28.

According to APD, Phillip Johnson, 37, who goes by Cory, is diabetic and may be endangered.

Via the Amarillo Police Department

APD said detectives have been following all leads given so far but have not located Johnson. Anyone with information is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-9452.