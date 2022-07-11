AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department asked the community for help searching for a missing teenager who is believed to be endangered.

According to police, 17-year-old Kayln Jade Morgan was last seen around 2 p.m. on Friday, July 8, being picked up from Benton Park by a man in a white Ford F150.

Kayln was described by police as 5 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds, with blue and brown hair and hazel eyes.

There have been multiple possible sightings of Kayln in the Ford F150 over the weekend, according to police, and her family and school officials are “concerned that she is being manipulated and could potentially be in danger.”

Anyone with information on Kayln’s whereabouts was asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.