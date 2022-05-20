AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is asking for public help in finding Richard Wayne Brock, 89.

According to police, Brock was last seen around 8:00 a.m. this morning in the 5800 block of Bell Park Street. Police describe Brock as having white hair and possibly wearing a green and white checkered button-down shirt or a brown button-down shirt and khaki long shorts.

Police said Brock has medical conditions that require medications. Brock left in a 2016 white Ford Escape SUV with Texas license plate MZH 5700.

Stock photo of vehicle provided by the Amarillo Police Department

The Amarillo Police Department is asking anyone with information on the location of Richard Brock to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.