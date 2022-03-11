AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — UPDATE: The Amarillo Police Department report that the child who was reported missing has been found safe and returned to their family.

Original Report: The Amarillo Police Department reported that it was looking for a missing 13-year-old, who was last seen on the 200 block of S Virginia.

APD said she is 4’11” tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She was last seen in the 200 block of S Virginia wearing a purple sweatshirt.

APD is asking that anyone with information on the location of Beall to call the department at 378-3038.