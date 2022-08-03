AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department asked the community for help in searching for a missing 88-year-old man, last seen early Wednesday morning.

According to the police department, Albert Willis Baker was last seen in the 5700 block of Canyon Drive around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The police department further described that Baker left his home in the 7500 block of Duling Lane on Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. He was last seen driving a red 2014 GMC Sierra pickup truck, wearing blue jeans and a plaid button-down shirt.

Anyone with information on Baker’s location was asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.