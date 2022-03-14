AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department has asked the community for information as officials search for Carey “Julio” Woolsey, a 64-year-old man reported missing on Monday.

Woolsey was described by police as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 160 pounds, with gray hair and facial hair, and blue eyes. He was further described as wearing glasses, a gray-blue jacket, a red hoodie, and jeans, and was last seen at around 3 p.m. Monday in the area of 34th and Georgia.

Anyone with information regarding Woolsey and his location was asked to call the Amarillo Police Department.