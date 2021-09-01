APD: 12-year-old child reported missing found safe

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Update: The Amarillo Police Department reports that the child reported earlier as missing has been found and is safe.

Original Report: The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old child.

According to APD, they are described as 4’7” tall and weighing 90 pounds. They have brown hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing no shirt and black shorts in the 500 block of Jason Avenue on Sunday, August 29.

APD is asking anyone with information on the location of Anel to call the police department at 378-3038.