AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are looking for a man who allegedly fled from a Wednesday morning crash scene in north Amarillo.

According to a news release, officials said a woman called the department around 9:54 a.m. Wednesday stating that a person was trying to run her over in the 1000 block of Almond Avenue. When officers responded, they saw a white Ford F-150 that had a woman in the passenger seat “that appeared to be waving them down.”

Officials said the driver of the truck “began driving erratically and running stop signs.” The release said that as the officers went toward the vehicle, they lost sight of it, but eventually saw the truck crashed into a metal pole at northeast 15th Ave. and North Garfield Street.

The passenger, officials said, was in the vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries and was then taken to a hospital. The driver, who officers said was a man, allegedly fled the scene.

“Officers are investigating the crash scene and searching for the male suspect,” the release said.