AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Detectives with the Amarillo Police Department are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself in downtown Amarillo.

According to a news release from the Amarillo Police Department, detectives from the department obtained an “indecent exposure” warrant for 47-year-old William Shannon. This comes after police are investigating an incident where Shannon allegedly exposed himself in the 500 block of south Polk Street.

The release said that Shannon is currently wanted and has not been arrested. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Officials said that tips can also be given anonymously on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers website or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 Tips mobile application.