Amarillo police searching for man under Sex Offender Duty to Register

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have asked the community for help locating Xavier Montrell Jefferson. Noted as the “Fugitive of the Week,” he is wanted by the Amarillo Police Department on charges of Sex Offender Duty To Register with Previous Convictions.

Jefferson was described by police as a 46 year-old man, 4’11” tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have information on Jefferson’s location, the Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked for a call at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, the Crime Stoppers said you could earn a reward of $300.

Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.