AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department’s Special Victims Unit are attempting to locate a man reported missing late last month.

According to a post made on the department’s Facebook page, detectives are attempting to locate 55-year-old Gregory Francis Pratillo. Officials said his mother, who reported Pratillo missing, last had contact with him around eight to nine years ago.

Gregory Francis Pratillo – provided by the Amarillo Police Department

“We have no further information on where he might be, except he did have contact with the Amarillo Police in January 2015,” the post read.

If individuals know his location or have other information on Pratillo, they are asked to call the department at 806-378-3038, and press option two.