AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In this week’s Crime of the Week, the Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help finding an armed robbery suspect who robbed a convenience store earlier this month.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers were called to an armed robbery in the 1500 block of S. Washington just after midnight on Aug. 7. The employee reported to police that the suspect entered the store armed with a revolver.

In addition, police said that the suspect “demanded money from the register” and later left the scene of the crime on foot.

The suspect is described by the APD as a man, around 5’05 tall, wearing all black with a wig on.



Image of the suspect via the Amarillo Police Department

Police reported that there were no injuries reported during this incident. If anyone has any information about this crime, they are asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Individuals can also submit their anonymous tips at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If a tip leads to an arrest, a person could earn a reward of up to $1,000.