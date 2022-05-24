AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help searching for an armed robbery suspect in this week’s “Crime of the Week.”

The Amarillo Police Department (APD) reported that on May 18 officers were called to the 1500 block of SE 10th on an armed robbery, where a suspect entered the store armed with a pistol. The suspect, said APD, then demanded money from the employees.



Scene photos courtesy of Amarillo Police Department

The Crime Stoppers described the suspect as a tall man who left the scene in a four-door maroon car, possibly a Chevrolet Lumina. APD reported no injuries during this incident.

If you have any information about this crime call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000. Remember to “Say It Here” and say it anonymously with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.