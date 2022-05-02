AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department said that it is investigating an early morning Monday robbery that happened at a gas station in the 2100 block of South Western.

According to police, officers responded to the gas station on an armed robbery call at around 7:11 a.m. Monday. Described by police, a man entered the store and went behind the checkout counter, where he pointed a gun at the clerk and grabbed items before leaving out the door.

No injuries were reported during the incident, according to police, but the suspect is still at large.

Police described the suspect in the robbery as a man wearing a ball cap with a red bill, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 274-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.