AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday morning, the “Fugitive of the Week” is Robert Edward Holcomb, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Robbery.

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers described Holcomb as a 23-year-old man, 5’11” tall, 165 pounds, with green eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information about Holcomb’s location was asked by officials to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. Officials said that an anonymous tip leading to Holcomb’s request could earn a reward of up to $300.

Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.