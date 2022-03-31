AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department announced that Trenton Blaine McCrummen-Myers is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon” in this week’s “Fugitive of the Week.”

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers described McCrummen-Myers as a white male, 36, 5’08” tall, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

The Crime Stoppers stated that if you know Trenton’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.00. Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.