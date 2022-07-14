AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department asked the community for help identifying a possible suspect in what officials described as “an invasive visual recording case.”

The suspect was described by the police department as a man with blond hair, possibly in his 20s. According to police, he was possibly seen “trying to take video of a juvenile in a changing room” at an area Walmart store, and quickly left after he was confronted. The Amarillo Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect was asked to call the Amarillo Police department Special Victims Unit at 806-378-3038. Those wishing to remain anonymous were asked to call the Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or make a tip on the p3 tips app.

