AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department asked the community for tips in an effort to locate 21-year-old Latoi Mckinley Johnson, who officials said is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office on “two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.”

According to the Amarillo police, Johnson was described as a man standing 6 feet 3 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s location was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or submit a tip online to amapolice.org. A tip leading to his arrest, said officials, could earn a reward of $300.