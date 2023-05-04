(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 4, 2023.)
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department asked the community for tips in an effort to locate 21-year-old Latoi Mckinley Johnson, who officials said is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office on “two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.”
According to the Amarillo police, Johnson was described as a man standing 6 feet 3 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on Johnson’s location was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or submit a tip online to amapolice.org. A tip leading to his arrest, said officials, could earn a reward of $300.
