AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo police reported that one minor was arrested and an investigation is underway after a Monday morning incident in the Eastridge area, during which officers responded to reports of multiple people driving through the area and “brandishing firearms at neighbors.”

Officials detailed that at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, a Neighborhood Police Officer was called to the Eastridge area in northeast Amarillo. Upon arriving, the NPO officer found the suspected vehicle and further initiated a stop. The people inside the vehicle ran away, according to the police. One boy allegedly ran from the scene and was taken into custody after trying to hide in a home.

The boy who was arrested, according to officials, allegedly also discarded a gun inside the home during the chase.

Upon further investigation, police said additional weapons and ammunition were allegedly found inside the suspected vehicle and officials noted that the incident remains under investigation at this time.