AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an overnight gas station robbery on Sunday in East Amarillo.

According to an APD press release, at around 2:39 a.m., on June 18 officers were called to a Toot’N Totum located at 8507 I-40 East.

Officials said when officers arrived the victim “stated a male came in and pointed a gun at him, demanding the money from the cash register”.

Officials added that the victim also said the suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the store.

The Amarillo Police Department stated that this case remains under investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit of the Amarillo Police Department.

Officials ask residents if they have any information on this robbery to contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or visit the Amarillo Police Department website.