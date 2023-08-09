AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is responding to a shots fired call Wednesday night in south Amarillo.
According to APD, Amarillo Police are on the scene of a “shooting incident” near 48th and Cline St.
Police said no officers were shot. Officers are investigating the scene.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
