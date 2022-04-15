AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on a number of Thursday evening incidents that led to two men being arrested in northwest Amarillo.

According to a news release from the department, officers were called to the 200 block of North Jefferson around 9:27 p.m. Thursday. The original call was a “domestic assault at a residence” and officials said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The suspect was then identified and a report was made.

While responding to the initial call, a hit and run with shots being fired call came in around 9:33 p.m. in the 600 block of Northwest Third Avenue. Officers said that this call was an additional domestic violence incident, coming after a male suspect intentionally struck another person’s car with his. While leaving the scene, the suspect began firing shots at the person, striking their vehicle. Officials said the suspect was identified but was not located.

Around 9:34 p.m., a third call came in regarding an incident in the 700 block of Northwest Fourth Avenue on a possible assault and vandalism of a vehicle. Officers said that this incident was also a domestic argument that included vandalism to a vehicle. When officers arrived on the scene, all involved parties were still there. After an investigation, officials said Darren Lee Jones was arrested for criminal mischief and for causing damage to the other party’s vehicle. Jones was then booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

While officers investigated the incidents, officials heard multiple shots fired in the area around 9:54 p.m. According to the release, officers moved towards the sounds of the gunshots in the 200 block of North Jefferson Street, seeing “the muzzle flash of a gun in the darkness.”

“Officers approached the gunshots on foot and could see a male suspect armed with a semiautomatic rifle in front of a residence,” the release said. “The male continued to shoot as officers approached but stopped as they identified themselves. The suspect then lowered the rifle and walked around the side of the residence to discard the weapon.”

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Tommy Ray Johnson, was arrested for aggravated assault on a public servant, tampering with evidence and discharging a firearm in a municipality. Johnson was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.