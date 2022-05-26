AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a shooting that happened Thursday morning at a nightclub in Amarillo.

According to a news release from the department, officers responded to a shots fired call to a nightclub in the 3600 block of Olsen Boulevard around 2:07 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they found that no individuals who were involved were on the scene, but the officers were told that two people were transported to local hospitals with injuries.

Witnesses to the incident told officers on the scene that there was a “large fight” and they heard gunshots. According to the release, officers with the department then located shell casings in the parking lot of the nightclub.

According to the release, one 19-year-old man was stabbed during the incident and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Another 19-year-old woman was injured after being struck by a vehicle leaving the scene. Officials said that the woman was running from the gunshots at the time and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials with the department have not made any arrests related to this incident, the release said. The department’s violent crimes unit continues to investigate the incident.