AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department (APD) reported on Wednesday a crackdown on the “dangerous behavior” of street racing which officers are “committed to stopping.”

According to the APD, police are checking vehicle speeds in areas where crashes often occur, with officers assigned to watch for street racing and cars gathered together to perform “burnouts or donuts.” In addition, APD is using video surveillance, license plate readers, and social media analysis to identify suspect vehicles involved in street racing.

The APD released the following important facts to understand when it comes to street racing:

• Racing on public streets is a crime in Texas for which you can be arrested, and your car impounded.

• Evading a police officer in a vehicle is a felony.

• Your vehicle may be seized and forfeited for racing or evading.

• It is illegal to do burnouts or donuts anywhere in public parks.

• It is illegal to gather and hang out in parking lots without the owner’s consent.

“We want the message to be clear,” states Chief Birkenfeld. “You race, you lose. It is that simple. If you race, we will find you and arrest you and you will lose your car.”

Birkenfeld noted that the crash on April 10 on Buchanan Street where several people, including a 9-year-old, and the crash on 34th street on May 6 where two people were killed were part of the problem.

“This is unacceptable. The risk of injury and death to innocent people is too high to allow reckless driving on streets and in parks,” said Birkenfeld.

The police department is asking for your help. If you know about a street racing event or see this happening, please call 806-378-3038 to report these crimes.