AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a body found in Lawrence Lake Monday morning.

According to a news release from the department, officers were called to a possible body found in Lawrence Lake around 9:03 a.m. Monday. Officials said the body has been recovered and more information will be released once it is available.

Officials said that the department’s dive team will be at the lake periodically trolling throughout the day. Officials encouraged residents to avoid standing water.