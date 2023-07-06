UPDATE: 8:29 p.m.
The Amarillo Police Department reports that one person is dead following a wreck involving a motorcycle in southwest Amarillo.
According to police, one man died after a motorcycle hit a truck. Police are investigating the wreck.
Original Story
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that responders are on the scene of a crash in the 4700 block of S Western St Thursday evening.
According to police, traffic is blocked in all directions in the area.
No further information was provided regarding the crash.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
