AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that a suspect in connection with a shooting on the 1300 block of North Lake was arrested.

APD said around 9:06 p.m., on September 7, a shooting had occurred on the 1300 block of North Lake with no injuries reported.

Amarillo Police said the shooting is under investigation and no connection has been made to a string of recent shootings.

