AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that officers are investigating a possible child abduction in east Amarillo Thursday evening.

According to police, at around 6:50 p.m. in SE 13th and Roberts, witnesses on the scene told police that they saw an older man get out of a van and approach a child who was walking on the sidewalk on the 1200 block of Roberts.

Police said he allegedly grabbed the child and put her in the van and left the scene driving south on Roberts before turning west on 15th or 16th.

Police describe the child as a girl who appeared to be five years old. She had long blond hair and was wearing a pink dress with black shorts showing underneath. Police described the man as having a gray beard and a black hat. He was wearing all-black jeans and a hoodie and Nike tennis shoes, with the Nike symbol being white.

Police describe the van as “a white, long in length, short in height van, with black side windows and some kind of paper or paper design on the sides.”

Police said anyone with any information is asked to call the department at 806-378-3038 option 2, or dial or text 911 if it’s an emergency.