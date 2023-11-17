AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that its CIRT team is on the scene of a “possible barricaded subject” at Amarillo Boulevard and Evergreen Street Friday afternoon.

APD said Evergreen Street between Amarillo Boulevard and Northeast 9th Avenue is closed to traffic.

APD is asking that those traveling to the area use an alternative route.

Crew with MyHighPlains.com are heading to the scene.