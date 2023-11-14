AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one person has been arrested in alleged connection with a homicide that happened in Eastridge on Sunday.

According to police, Aung Thuya, 25, was arrested following surveillance of his home.

Police said officers obtained an arrest warrant and surrounded Thuya’s home after Swat, with assistance from the Amarillo Regional Crime Center (ARCC), School liaison-SRO, CSI and TFO officers assisted in surveilling his home. Homicide investigators set up surveillance on a secondary location while working on obtaining both arrest and search warrants.

Thuya was arrested and booked into the Potter County Jail for “murder.”

According to APD, “crucial evidence related to the homicide was discovered and collected” following a search of Thuya’s home.