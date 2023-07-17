AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen in northeast Amarillo on July 14.

According to a missing persons poster posted by the Amarillo Police Department Facebook page, Kiera Triplett was last seen going south in the Hamlet area in Amarillo at around 5 a.m. July 14.

According to the missing person’s flyer, Triplett is described as 5’5 weighing around 135 pounds with bluish-green eyes, and bleach-blond hair with black highlights.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.