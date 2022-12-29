Update (10:01 a.m.)

Officials with the Amarillo Police Department said that the area of the 3600 block of Amarillo Boulevard East at Grand Street is now clear after Thursday morning’s fatal wreck. They said that normal traffic can now resume.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reported a fatal wreck in the 3600 block of Amarillo Boulevard East at Grand Street on Thursday morning.

The department asked the public to avoid the area as police work to clear the scene and investigate the area. Drivers should be aware of first responders on or near the roadways.