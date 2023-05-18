AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that an alleged homicide suspect from Denver, Co is possibly in Amarillo.

According to APD, Alonzo Chavez, 18, is wanted on a ‘First Degree Murder” warrant out of Denver.

According to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, the Denver Police Department is looking for Chavez from an alleged homicide investigation that happened on April 17.

Denver Police said officers responded to a shooting in the city of Denver and found one person suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. Chavez should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Amarillo Police Department said anyone with any information on his location can call AECC at 806-378-3038. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.