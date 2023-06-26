AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department report an alleged robbery at 2201 S Ross St at the Sam’s Club parking lot Monday afternoon.

According to police, at 3:57 p.m., officers were called to the Sam’s Club at 2201 S Ross St on a shots fired call in the parking lot.

Police said they were met by someone on the scene who said they were robbed at gunpoint. Police said the suspects were not on the scene when they arrived.

Police report that no one was injured and the Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 or download the P3 app and leave an anonymous tip.