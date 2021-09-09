Amarillo Police releases name of woman killed in drive-by shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department has released the name of the woman that was killed in a drive-by shooting at around 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6.

APD reports that Laura Etta Ashley, 62, was shot and killed on NW 15th Avenue.

APD said officers were called to the area of NW 15th and North Monroe Street on a shooting. Officers found Ashley dead in her car.

APD said Ashley was heading east on the 600 block of NW 15th Avenue and was shot one block away from her home.

Amarillo Police said in a social media post:

What we do know at this point is that Laura had left the Church’s Chicken at 200 Amarillo Boulevard East at 8:38 p.m. that night. We don’t know the route that she took from there but do know that she was heading eastbound in the 600 block of NW 15th Avenue when she was shot. Laura was one block away from her home when she was killed. Laura worked as a school bus driver and was loved in her community. She was a grandmother, a mother, and a sister. She was known to give to the less fortunate any chance that she could. Laura did not have an enemy and definitely did not deserve to have her life cut short that day. Amarillo Police Department

APD said the case is currently under investigation by its Homicide and Violent Crimes Units.

According to APD, Ashley was driving her 2017 Green Dodge Journey that evening. There are no witnesses to this incident so there is no description of the suspect or suspect vehicle.

Detectives are asking anyone in the area between Amarillo Boulevard West and Northwest 24th Avenue from North Hughes Street to North Polk Street to review any camera footage that they might have between 8:38 p.m. and 9:21 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6

Amarillo Police is asking if anyone has any video that shows Ashley driving by or any vehicle close to her, to call the Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 378-9438 or 378-9445.