AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about a recent scam that allegedly impacted an Amarillo resident on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the department, a woman was allegedly contacted by phone by two men stating they were deputies with the Potter County Sheriff’s Department around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. They told the woman that she “had a federal warrant” and to avoid jail, she needed to withdraw $15,000 in cash and meet with a bond agent near downtown Amarillo.

Officials said in the release that the woman met with a person at the location who said they were a “bond agent,” taking the woman’s money and giving her a receipt. Officials said that the men, who allegedly called from a spoofed number, were not actual deputies and the other person was not a bond agent.

The department is asking for further information from the public about this incident. According to the release, they are asking if anyone has information on the scam or the individuals involved, they are asked to contact the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or on its website.