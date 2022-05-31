AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding incidents that officers responded to during Memorial Day weekend.

According to a post made by the Amarillo Police Department on its Facebook page, officers responded to 1,878 calls for service between Friday through Monday at midnight. Out of the calls for service, officers made 259 reports and conducted 32 arrests.

According to the post, some of the reports officers made were related to “disorderly conduct,” “forgery of a financial instrument,” “social hosting of underage drinking,” “arson” and “missing person.” Officials said that the 32 arrests were for charges including:

Seven for “DUI”

Two for “Criminal Trespass”

Three for “Public Intoxication”

“Leaving the Scene”

Six for “Warrants”

Two for “Assault”

“Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon”

Two for “Racing”

“Burglary of a Vehicle”

“Terroristic Threat”

“Reckless Driving”

“Possession of Drug Paraphernalia”

Three for “Minor in Possession of Alcohol”

“Furnish Alcohol to a Minor”

For more information, or to see other crime data from the Amarillo Police Department, visit the department’s website.