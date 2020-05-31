Amarillo Police release statement on planned protests

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department has released a statement regarding planned peaceful protests in The City of Amarillo this weekend.

The statement reads:

The Amarillo Police Department is aware of several planned protests in Amarillo in the next few days. We fully support the constitutionally protected right for people to peacefully assemble. Our officers will stand guard to protect your right to speak your voice in protest. If needed, we will walk with you to keep you safe and to keep our city safe. Please beware of individuals who might try to interrupt your rights with violence or destruction. Persons who damage property or assault anyone will not be tolerated and will be removed from the area and arrested.





Message from Chief Birkenfeld:



The Amarillo Police Department has a culture of ethical policing. Intentional mistreatment of any person has not and will not be tolerated. The incomprehensible actions of a small number of officers who violate our ethics do not represent the vast majority of police officers who do excellent work every day. We have a wonderful community in Amarillo and our police officers will continue to uphold our core values and take good care of the people that we proudly serve.



Thank you for helping us keep Amarillo a safe place for all to live, work, and play.



Martin Birkenfeld

Chief of Police

Amarillo Police Department