AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Police Department released more information regarding the body found in a solid waste truck in central Amarillo in May.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers responded to the city of Amarillo’s Solid Waste Collection Station on the morning of May 17 after a body was found on a truck at the site. The person found by police was later identified as 42-year-old Linda Michelle Mesza-Ray,

According to a statement from the department, officials found that there was no foul play found in the investigation into the incident.

“There were no signs of a homicide found at autopsy,” the department’s statement read. “The mystery is why she was in the dumpster, but we might not ever know.”