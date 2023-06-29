AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on a Tuesday afternoon attempted carjacking at a fast food restaurant at I-40 and Grand.

According to a news release, officers were sent to a restaurant at I-40 and Grand around 1:55 p.m. Tuesday on a call of a carjacking. A woman said she had been at a store and had been parked in the back of the parking lot. She was allegedly approached by a person who said they had a gun.

The woman, according to the release, said that the person grabbed her and tried to pull her out of the car. The woman told officers she was able to leave the scene, drive to the restaurant and call the police. The person left the scene, according to the release.

Officials with the violent crimes unit are investigating the incident. According to the release, individuals who have information about the crime are asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or provide a tip through their website or mobile application.