Amarillo Police release information on Monday evening stabbing

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police Department officials released information regarding a stabbing that occurred Monday evening that left one individual with life-threatening injuries.

According to a news release from the department, officers were sent to the 1600 block of N. Grand around 9:56 p.m. Monday on a possible stabbing call. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 28-year-old man stumbling in the street.

The release goes on to say that officers found that the victim had been stabbed more than once, which caused the officers to begin first aid on the victim. The victim was then transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The release states that the victim was unable to give any information to officers of what happened to him at the time because of his injuries. The department’s Violent Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.

Officials from the department are asking if anyone has information, or witnessed, the incident, they should call the department at 806-378-3038. Anonymous tips can be given through the Amarillo Crimestoppers at 806-374-4400, through the P3 Tips mobile application or on the Crimestoppers website.