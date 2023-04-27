AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an attempted ATM theft that occurred on south Georgia early Thursday morning.

According to a news release from the department, officers were called to a “financial institution” in the 4100 block of south Georgia Street around 2:43 a.m. Thursday on a call of an attempted ATM theft.

When officers arrived, they found a red Dodge pick-up at the scene allegedly having a chain attached to the back. The release said that the ATM had been moved and was damaged, but no entry was reportedly made into the ATM.

Witnesses allegedly told officers that the suspect/suspects left the scene on foot before officers arrived. The release said that anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can be given anonymously on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers website or through the P3 Tips mobile application.