AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are looking for a suspect involved in a Monday morning armed robbery that reportedly occurred at a store in west Amarillo.

According to a news release from the department, officers were called to the Dollar General located at 403 south Western Street on a call of an armed robbery around 11:19 a.m. Monday. A suspect, identified as a black male wearing all black, allegedly entered the store, pointed a handgun at a clerk and demanded money.

Officials said in the release that the suspect allegedly left the store with an “undisclosed amount of money.” Officers said the last known direction of travel was east from the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported from this incident. Officials are asking that members of the public with information on this incident call the Amarillo Police Department or the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers’ website and on the P3 mobile application.