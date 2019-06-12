Amarillo Police release 2019 Quality of Service Survey

On April 30th, the Amarillo Police Department began collecting data for the 2019 Quality of Service Survey.

This annual survey is to assess the public’s observation of the quality of service provided by APD.

Some key finding in the survey:

The 2018 survey conducted in April 2019 had a .31 percent response rate perpopulation, but the response rate increased from the responses from 2017 at .21 percent.

The greatest responses came from citizens in the 61-70 age group, followed by 41-50, followed by the 51-60 and 71+ groups, respectively. Overall, 73.17 percent of respondents were 41 years of age and older.

The greatest majority of respondents were in 79109 zip code, as well as 79106 and 79119.

48 percent of the respondents felt crime was increasing while 9 percent felt that crime was decreasing.

84 percent of respondents rated APD Quality of Service as average or above.

Citizens were asked where the police department should concentrate its efforts by ranking each of the following priorities one through five. The majority of respondents ranked combating drug use and sales as the top priority. Patrolling neighborhoods was rated second priority, then enforcing drunk-driving laws, improving traffic safety, and reducing domestic violence, respectively.

The results of the survey can be found at https://amarillo.gov/departments/public-safety-and-organizational-services/police/reports/quality-of-service-survey-2017 .

The Amarillo Police Department would like to thank everyone who took the time to complete the survey.

The results will be compared to previous years surveys to see where APD has improved and where improvement is still needed.

