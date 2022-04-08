AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department recently provided information regarding a string of storage unit burglaries throughout 2020 and 2021.

According to a news release from the department, officers took reports on 272 burglaries of storage units in 2020 and 2021 combined. The release states that 95 of those reports were made between June 25, 2021 and Nov. 12, 2021. Officials said many of the reports came in several days, to several weeks, after the incident occurred and there was limited evidence to work with on most cases.

Officials with the department’s burglary detective unit viewed “several hours of video surveillance between large time frames due to most victims not knowing exactly when the burglaries had occurred.” Through that surveillance, officials were able to determine suspect vehicles and some suspect identities, working with patrol officers to locate and question people of interest and determine other involved suspects.

Detectives with the unit ultimately identified 27 suspects of multiple charges including:

Burglary of a Building;

Theft of a Firearm;

Forgery;

Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information;

Arson;

Federal Firearms Charges;

Organized Criminal Activity.

Officials said in the release that several of the stolen items have been recovered and have been returned to the owners. The cases, as well as others, continue to be under investigation. Officials stressed that more suspects could be identified and further charges could be filed in the future.